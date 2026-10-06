UK police arrest 22-year-old on terror suspicion near RAF Fairford
UK police arrested a 22-year-old man in London on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of an investigation into a suspected plot near RAF Fairford.
The arrest happened after US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had subsequently prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from the base, making this a pretty high-profile case.
Investigation continues after RAF Fairford evacuation
The Counter Terrorism Policing team is still looking into what went down at RAF Fairford. Back on September 30, a vehicle near the base set off an evacuation over bomb fears.
So far, six men (including one with both British and Iranian citizenship) were arrested previously and are out on police bail.
Interestingly, police say they are exploring all angles to get to the bottom of it since this incident has caught global attention.