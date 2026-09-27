UK police use robot to access van near RAF Fairford
World
UK police rolled out a robot to break into a van during a major counterterrorism operation near RAF Fairford.
Several suspects were arrested under the Explosives Act, and people living nearby were moved to safety at a local leisure center.
RAF Fairford on high alert
RAF Fairford is on high alert because the UK has let the US launch strikes on Iran from this base, drawing warnings from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
Armed police have blocked access to the base's main gate, and around 30 emergency vehicles were stationed in Fairford, while the US Air Force says "The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant..." and "We constantly assess a variety of factors..." around the base.