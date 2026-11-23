UK says India breaches 75% cap with 162.5% scotch duty
The UK is calling out India for slapping a 162.5% duty on bulk Scotch whisky, way above the 75% cap both countries agreed to in their recent trade deal.
This is the first big bump since the pact came into effect in July, and it all comes down to how each side interprets some tricky court rulings on tariffs.
India says it's getting legal advice to help sort things out.
Pernod Ricard and Diageo face duties
Big brands like Pernod Ricard and Diageo, who blend Scotch for Indian drinkers, are feeling the pinch from these higher taxes.
Indian investigators have argued that bulk Scotch should face a steeper duty meant for "compound alcoholic preparations," which has led companies to put up bank guarantees just to get their shipments through.
Local whisky makers are also caught in the middle, but officials insist they're still committed to making the trade deal work with the UK.