UK tightens permanent residency rules after 200,000 consultation responses

The standard wait for ILR has doubled from five to 10 years, unless you're a doctor, nurse, teacher, or care worker who fulfills certain criteria, or a high earner (over £50,000), who gets some exceptions. Super high earners (£125,000+) can apply in just three years.

On the flip side, rule-breakers could be stuck waiting up to 20 years.

The update's left many Indian students and skilled workers disappointed; as Pranav Brahmabatt, spokesperson for INSA UK, put it, "While we recognize govt's right to manage immigration, these changes risk creating significant financial, emotional and professional uncertainty for thousands of international students, graduates and skilled workers. We believe it would be fundamentally unfair to disadvantage those already living and working here through changes to their settlement pathways."

Refugees who arrive on the new safe and legal routes face a five-year wait, while those who arrive illegally face even longer waits, up to 30 years, and student, graduate, and youth mobility routes don't count toward earned settlement anymore.