UK tightens permanent residency rules after 200,000 consultation responses
The UK just rolled out stricter rules for anyone hoping to settle permanently (indefinite leave to remain, or ILR).
Now, you'll need to prove a clean record, strong English skills, no government debts, and at least three years of National Insurance contributions.
The changes come after a public consultation that elicited 200,000 responses.
UK ILR wait now 10 years
The standard wait for ILR has doubled from five to 10 years, unless you're a doctor, nurse, teacher, or care worker who fulfills certain criteria, or a high earner (over £50,000), who gets some exceptions. Super high earners (£125,000+) can apply in just three years.
On the flip side, rule-breakers could be stuck waiting up to 20 years.
The update's left many Indian students and skilled workers disappointed; as Pranav Brahmabatt, spokesperson for INSA UK, put it, "While we recognize govt's right to manage immigration, these changes risk creating significant financial, emotional and professional uncertainty for thousands of international students, graduates and skilled workers. We believe it would be fundamentally unfair to disadvantage those already living and working here through changes to their settlement pathways."
Refugees who arrive on the new safe and legal routes face a five-year wait, while those who arrive illegally face even longer waits, up to 30 years, and student, graduate, and youth mobility routes don't count toward earned settlement anymore.