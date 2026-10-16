UK to ban extreme pornography from November 6, 2026
World
Starting November 6, 2026, the UK will ban extreme pornography: this includes any content showing strangulation, incest, or adults pretending to be children under 16.
The move comes after concerns about how this kind of material affects women and girls.
Alex Davies-Jones backs online safety standard
The government hopes these rules will set a new standard for online safety.
Justice Minister Alex Davies-Jones said their goal is to cut violence against women and girls by half in the next decade, making it clear they're not targeting harmless preferences but want to stop content that sends the wrong message about relationships.
A recent review also found that violent porn can have serious real-life consequences, so this ban aims to help keep people safer both online and offline.