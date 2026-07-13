UK lists Iran's IRGC as terrorist organization
What's the story
The United Kingdom will designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the Home Office announced on monday after years of political debate over the matter. The move makes it illegal to belong to, attend its meetings, carry its logo, or support the IRGC within UK territory. Support for the IRGC, including expressing a positive opinion, will now be an offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Security concerns
Decision based on security threats to Britain
The decision to proscribe the IRGC was taken after several security threats were made on British soil. These include a plot to assassinate two journalists of Iran International television and cyberattacks on British targets.
The Home Office stated, "Having carefully considered all the evidence...the home secretary has concluded that there is sufficient basis to reasonably believe that each of these bodies is engaged in foreign power threat activity."
The decision overturns the previous Conservative decision not to ban the group.
Additional bans
Other groups being banned by UK government
In addition to the IRGC, the UK government is also set to outlaw the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right (IMCR) and Russian Federation Volunteer Corps (GRU).
The IMCR has been blamed for several attacks on Jewish targets in Britain, while the GRU is an international branch of Russian military intelligence.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer had vowed to expedite the National Security (State Threats) Act in April, and draft rules for proscription can now be presented to parliament.
PM
'We will never let Britain be...'
Starmer, announcing the new powers, stated, "We will never let Britain be a playground for states who want to spread fear, division and violence on our streets."
If passed by Parliament later this week, anyone who commits acts of sabotage, including arson, on behalf of these organizations could face life imprisonment.
The change eliminates the need for prosecutors to establish a foreign power connection in every case, making case building easier.
IRGC's power
What is the IRGC?
The IRGC is a powerful force in Iran, established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It answers only to the Supreme Leader and controls Iran's ballistic missile arsenal.
The force has been involved in Tehran's attacks across the Middle East after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran in February and also plays a key role in suppressing domestic demonstrations through its volunteer arm, Basij.