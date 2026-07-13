UK lists Iran's IRGC as terrorist organization

The decision to proscribe the IRGC was taken after several security threats were made on British soil. These include a plot to assassinate two journalists of Iran International television and cyberattacks on British targets.

The Home Office stated, "Having carefully considered all the evidence...the home secretary has concluded that there is sufficient basis to reasonably believe that each of these bodies is engaged in foreign power threat activity."

The decision overturns the previous Conservative decision not to ban the group.