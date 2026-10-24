UK unveils £100 million AI biosecurity lab to spot threats

Alongside the lab, the government is putting £120 million into an AI Security Institute to check risks from the most advanced and powerful models.

There is also fresh cash for a National Cyber Shield using agentic AI to boost digital defenses, plus the National Exposure and Real-Time Vulnerability (NERV) Centre focused on detecting cyber vulnerabilities across the U.K.'s critical infrastructure and economy.

These steps come as worries grow over software flaws like those found in PHP, showing how serious the UK is about protecting its digital and real-world systems.