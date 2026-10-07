Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking 2 ships in Bulgaria's EEZ
World
Ukraine is accusing Russia of launching drone attacks on two commercial ships in Bulgaria's part of the Black Sea, marking the first attack on shipping in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.
The strikes happened on October 6, and Bulgaria is now investigating what happened.
Tensions escalate, EU readies 1,650 designations
Bulgaria's prime minister called the attacks a clear violation of international law.
The situation escalated further with explosions reported in Kyiv and with Ukraine allegedly targeting a Liberian-flagged tanker off the southern Russian coast.
The European Union is expected to approve about 1,650 new designations against Russia's military industry, the single largest set of designations since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.