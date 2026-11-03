Ukraine accuses Russia of Zaporizhzhia airstrikes killing at least 18

The now-ended ceasefire, arranged by US first lady Melania Trump, had allowed much-needed aid into Oleshky and was the longest break since the war began in 2022.

It wrapped up on November 1 when Russia resumed attacks and turned down Ukraine's request to extend it.

Both sides accused each other of using the pause to build up defenses, while cyberattacks on emergency systems added even more tension ahead of upcoming U.S.-led peace talks.