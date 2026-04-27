Russian soldiers in eastern Ukraine have been accused of resorting to cannibalism due to severe food shortages during winter. At least five such incidents have been reported, according to a Ukrainian intelligence source. One incident took place in November 2025 near Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, where a soldier with the call sign Khromoy allegedly killed two comrades and attempted to eat one of their legs.

Incident report Cannibal shot dead after firing at troops during arrest attempt An unnamed officer reported the incident to their commanders via Telegram, sharing images of a severed leg. The officer said Khromoy was found in a basement trying to cut up human remains and was killed after opening fire during an arrest attempt. According to a military surgeon who reviewed the material, the injuries did not appear to be combat wounds and were most likely caused by a sharp object. The officer also mentioned that troops were on "starvation rations."

Other cases Troops accused of eating fellow soldiers In another case, a soldier with the call sign Most complained about a fellow soldier eating human meat. "If he were....human being, he could stay here as long as he liked, but he ate a corpse," he said. Amid these reports, a unit commander had warned a subordinate against cannibalism, saying, "Stop f**ing eating people." According to Kyiv Post, Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) has shared evidence with The Sunday Times, including images and intercepted audio messages exchanged between senior officers.

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Embassy response Russian Embassy dismisses allegations as propaganda The Russian Embassy in London has dismissed these allegations as fabrications of Ukrainian military intelligence. The embassy spokesperson said, "What you have described are fabrications supplied by Ukrainian military intelligence - an outfit whose function is the production of propaganda, not the gathering of facts." Russian soldiers have reportedly faced serious supply problems during the war, with some receiving expired rations or going without basic supplies for weeks.

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