Ukraine drone strike hits St Petersburg refinery after Trump's cease-fire
World
Ukraine just launched a major drone strike on a Russian oil refinery in St. Petersburg, sparking fires and ramping up tensions.
This comes after Donald Trump announced a cease-fire plan, though neither Russia nor Ukraine had actually agreed to it.
Russia hits Ukraine grid, Ukraine retaliates
The truce didn't last: Russia kept hitting Ukraine's power grid, so Ukraine fired back at Russian oil sites.
Zelensky said Russia has struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure 76 times since the cease-fire was floated.
Meanwhile, Trump blamed Kyiv for attacking refineries and claimed these strikes are pushing global fuel prices higher.