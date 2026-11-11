Ukraine drone strikes disable about 30% of Russia's refinery output

These attacks could have cut crude processing by as much as 200,000 tons per day, a huge blow that some are calling a disaster for Russia's fuel supply chain.

This could mess with both their energy exports and what's available at home.

While Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of ignoring Trump's calls to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says these strikes are necessary payback for ongoing Russian aggression.

All this comes just after US President Trump suggested a ceasefire to stop attacks on energy sites, so tensions are definitely running high.