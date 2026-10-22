Ukraine drone strikes hit Yandex Sberbank VKontakte data centers
World
Ukraine just hit Yandex's main data centers and separate Sberbank and VKontakte data centers with drone strikes, knocking out services for companies like Yandex, Sberbank, and VKontakte.
These places keep banking, shopping apps, and even AI projects running, so the impact is massive.
Experts say this could significantly set back Russia's AI ambitions.
Banking e-commerce disruptions spark storage debate
The attacks caused major glitches in banking and e-commerce across Russia; Yandex's ride-hailing and virtual assistant apps were especially hard-hit.
Now there's talk about whether Russian companies should store their data differently to avoid future chaos.
It's a wake-up call on how important and vulnerable digital infrastructure has become in modern conflicts.