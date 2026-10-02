Ukraine drone strikes Lukoil Volgograd refinery and Samara pumping station
Ukraine just carried out drone attacks on two big oil facilities in Russia: Lukoil's Volgograd refinery and an important pumping station in Samara.
Both sites caught fire, and these strikes are part of Ukraine's push to hit Russia's war funding where it hurts.
The Volgograd plant handles a huge amount of oil daily, and the Samara station is key for moving crude both inside Russia and for exports.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed strikes were payback
Russian officials are still checking how much damage was done, but satellite images show the impact was pretty serious.
President Zelenskyy confirmed these were payback for Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
Notably, the Volgograd refinery had been gradually restoring process rates in September after being hit earlier this year, highlighting how tough things have gotten for Russia's oil industry lately.