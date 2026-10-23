Ukraine drone strikes on Russian data centers disrupt online services
World
Ukraine recently launched drone strikes on Russian data centers, causing major disruptions for companies like Yandex, Sberbank, and VKontakte.
These attacks hit everything from artificial intelligence (AI) development to banking and e-commerce platforms, showing how digital life can be thrown off by real-world events.
Yandex struggles amid NVIDIA chip shortages
Yandex is having a hard time bouncing back: its powerful AI supercomputers rely on NVIDIA chips that are now costly to replace because of global shortages and sanctions.
This situation exposes how much Russia's tech scene depends on foreign hardware, and it's got companies rethinking whether keeping all their data within the country is really the safest bet.