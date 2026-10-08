Ukraine expands unmanned ground vehicle use amid war with Russia
World
Ukraine is leaning hard into unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) as the war with Russia drags on.
These robot helpers are now handling everything from hauling ammo and supplies to evacuating wounded soldiers, helping Ukraine deal with troop shortages, and keeping people out of direct danger.
Biletskyi seeks 1 3rd unmanned frontline
Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi said his corps aims to replace around one-third of its frontline troops with unmanned systems by the end of 2026.
The military is rolling out new tech like the Varkhan UGV, which can carry heavy loads over long distances.
It's all about making operations safer and smarter while adapting to modern warfare's demands.