Ukraine fires FP-7 missile system in combat for 1st time
World
Ukraine just used its own FP-7 missile system in combat for the first time, President Zelenskiy shared on Thursday.
While he kept the details under wraps, this move highlights Ukraine's push to defend itself from Russian missile attacks and build up its own military tech alongside existing defenses.
FP-7 short-range missile by Fire Point
The FP-7 is a short-range missile with about 200km reach, developed as part of Europe's Freyja defense program by Fire Point.
It's a more affordable alternative to U.S.-made missiles, giving Ukraine some budget-friendly muscle.
Fire Point is also working on the longer-range FP-9 (up to 850km), expected later this year, so Ukraine's homegrown defense game is just getting started.