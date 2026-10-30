Ukraine halts long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries: Report
What's the story
Ukraine has suspended its long-range strikes on Russian oil refineries, The Wall Street Journal has reported. The decision comes after United States President Donald Trump's intervention, with the unofficial pause expected to last until after the upcoming US midterm elections in November. Ukrainian units were told in mid-October about the suspension of their campaign against Russian refineries and asked to complete ongoing missions before halting further attacks.
Fuel impact
Trump's intervention due to rising diesel prices
Trump's intervention comes as the US faces rising diesel prices, which are crucial for freight and agricultural sectors.
The midterm elections on November 3 could be impacted by these economic concerns, with Republicans hoping to retain control of Congress.
Trump has blamed Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil facilities for the rise in fuel prices and asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop them.
Supply deal
Trump arranges for Russia to resume diesel supplies
In a bid to ease fuel costs, Trump arranged for Russia to resume diesel supplies to the US and global markets.
Moscow agreed to supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel immediately, with more shipments planned.
The arrangement has drawn criticism from Zelenskyy, who warned that allowing Russia to earn additional revenue from energy exports would help fund its war against Ukraine, and some US lawmakers, who argued that Washington should increase economic pressure on Moscow.
Campaign details
Ukraine's strikes aimed at disrupting fuel supplies
Ukraine has relied on long-range drones to target oil refineries and other energy facilities deep inside Russia.
The aim is to disrupt fuel supplies for the Russian military and reduce revenue financing its war efforts.
While Moscow has condemned these attacks, it continues its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Agreement status
Halt should be reciprocal, say Ukrainian officials
The reported suspension of strikes does not indicate a formal agreement to stop targeting Russian energy facilities.
Ukraine has previously said any halt should be reciprocal, with Russia also stopping its strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
The move comes amid renewed US-backed efforts to revive negotiations to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.