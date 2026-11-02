Ukraine hits Russian refineries and missile factory despite Donald Trump
Ukraine is hitting back at Russia by targeting key oil refineries and even a missile factory, ignoring calls from US President Donald Trump to stop.
On November 1, Ukrainian drones set fire to the Kstovo refinery in Nizhny Novgorod after striking another Rosneft-owned plant in Samara.
While some reports claimed Ukraine agreed not to hit Russian energy sites, Kyiv says that's not true.
President Zelenskyy defends strikes as payback
Russia has accused Ukraine of ignoring Washington's warnings, with Trump blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for rising global fuel prices.
President Zelenskyy defended the strikes as payback for Russia's repeated attacks on Ukrainian power infrastructure, attacks that have left many without electricity.
In October alone, Ukraine regained 96.2 square kilometers of territory and also targeted a missile facility in Russia's Rostov region.
These moves are meant to weaken Russia's military.