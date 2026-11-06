Ukraine knocks out 15 of Russia's 38 refineries, $23.2B damage
World
Ukraine has knocked out 15 of Russia's 38 oil refineries with targeted airstrikes, racking up more than $23.2 billion in economic damage and slashing Russia's oil processing by more than half for 2026.
Even major sites like the Ryazan Oil Refining Company were hit, making this a big setback for Russia's energy sector.
President Zelensky offers conditional refinery-strike halt
With oil revenue funding much of Russia's military, these strikes are a serious blow to its war chest.
In response to ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, President Zelensky said Ukraine would be open to stopping the repeated strikes on Russian oil refineries if the Kremlin halts its attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure.
But with both sides still launching drone attacks, the back-and-forth shows no sign of slowing down.