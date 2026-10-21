Ukraine launches 1,000-plus drones, cuts Russia diesel exports over 75%
World
Ukraine just launched over 1,000 drones at Russia, slashing Russia's diesel exports by more than 75%.
This all kicked off after Ukraine pulled out of an energy ceasefire earlier this month, saying Russia wasn't sticking to the deal.
With tensions rising between the US and Iran, too, the world is now facing a serious diesel shortage that experts say could last until at least 2027.
Diesel prices surge, Trump blames Ukraine
Thanks to these strikes, Russia's daily diesel exports have dropped from 608,000 barrels to just 141,000.
Prices have shot up fast, something President Donald Trump blames on Ukraine.
The rising fuel costs are putting real pressure on Republicans as midterm elections approach and everyone feels the pinch at the pump.