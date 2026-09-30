Ukraine loses $45 million hourly as missile alerts halt businesses
Ukraine is losing around $45 million every hour as businesses shut down during frequent missile alerts.
Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko says Russian attacks are now hitting crucial sites like factories and data centers, putting even more pressure on the country's already struggling economy.
To help manage the chaos, Ukraine has introduced a two-tier warning system: "red" means take cover immediately, while "yellow" allows some work to continue but still carries risks.
Ukraine faces $10 billion infrastructure damage
The war has caused $10 billion in infrastructure damage this year alone and blocked Black Sea ports, making things even harder.
Ukraine is working to close a huge budget gap, down from $27 billion to $20 billion through spending cuts and identifying additional domestic reserves, but it still needs faster loans and stronger partnerships to keep things afloat.
All of this is happening while the government tries to boost air defenses and reassure allies worried about corruption.