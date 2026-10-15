Ukraine out of US Patriot missiles, vulnerable to Russian attacks
World
Ukraine has run out of U.S.-made Patriot missiles, leaving it open to more Russian attacks, something that hit home after a recent strike on Kyiv killed four people and damaged key infrastructure.
The timing couldn't be worse, as President Zelensky's calls for more military help from the US are still unanswered and tensions with President Trump are rising.
SpaceX Starshield access disrupted for Ukraine
On top of the missile shortage, Ukraine's access to SpaceX's Starshield service was disrupted, making military communications even tougher.
While some service is back, challenges remain.
All this highlights how urgent outside support is for Ukraine right now, and just how complicated things have gotten between Kyiv and Washington.