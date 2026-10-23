Ukraine rebuts Donald Trump claim Starlink restored, speed limits persist
Ukraine is pushing back on Donald Trump's recent statement that Elon Musk has fully restored Starlink internet for them.
Officials say speed limits are still in place, making it tough to fly drones fast enough for military needs. So, no, the service isn't back to normal yet.
These restrictions are a real headache for Ukraine's defense against Russian attacks.
Ukrainian officials call for unrestricted Starlink
The Starlink limits come at a tricky time between Ukraine and the US especially after Trump's moves involving Russia.
Ukrainian officials stress they need reliable and unrestricted internet to protect lives and keep up their defense efforts.
As one embassy representative put it, lifting these restrictions would make a big difference on the ground.
Reliable tech like this is proving crucial in today's conflicts.