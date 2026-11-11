Ukraine Russia US hold humanitarian peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Ukraine, Russia, and the US just wrapped up four hours of peace talks in Abu Dhabi.
Ukrainian President Zelensky described the meeting as "constructive and quite substantive," with all sides focusing on humanitarian issues and finding real ways to prevent more conflict.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said the discussions were productive.
Russia targets Ukraine energy infrastructure
Even with these talks happening, fighting continues: Russia is still targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, making things even tougher for people on the ground. The war has been ongoing since 2022.
Envoys like special envoy Jared Kushner are working behind the scenes to address postwar security for Ukraine and push for a real path to peace after earlier talks didn't get far.