Ukraine-Russia-US trilateral talks wrap up amid deadly airstrike on Kyiv

The trilateral negotiations are set to continue next week in Abu Dhabi

By Snehil Singh 08:06 pm Jan 24, 202608:06 pm

Trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have concluded. The two-day negotiations ended without a clear resolution but are set to continue next week in Abu Dhabi. The talks were aimed at resolving ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The discussions took place against the backdrop of a recent Russian airstrike on Kyiv that killed one person and injured four others.