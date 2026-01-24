Ukraine-Russia-US trilateral talks wrap up amid deadly airstrike on Kyiv
What's the story
Trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have concluded. The two-day negotiations ended without a clear resolution but are set to continue next week in Abu Dhabi. The talks were aimed at resolving ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The discussions took place against the backdrop of a recent Russian airstrike on Kyiv that killed one person and injured four others.
Peace negotiations
Russia's demands and Ukraine's stance
During the talks, Russia insisted that Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the illegally annexed eastern areas to reach a peace deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said a potential peace deal was "nearly ready," but reiterated Ukraine wouldn't cede territory. The Donbas region, rich in minerals and agriculture, remains a major sticking point in negotiations.
Ongoing conflict
Airstrike on Kyiv and continued tensions
The recent airstrike on Kyiv also damaged the city's power grid, leaving around 1.2 million properties without electricity, according to Reuters. Nearly 6,000 buildings in Kyiv were left without heating as temperatures dropped to -10 degrees Celsius. Despite these challenges, the trilateral talks were conducted in a constructive atmosphere with direct engagement between Russian and Ukrainian officials.