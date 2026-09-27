Ukraine said it struck Russia's Ilsky refinery, killing 3 people
World
Ukraine said it struck Russia's Ilsky oil refinery with a drone strike, leaving three people dead and sparking a fire at the site, which sits about 850km southeast of Kyiv.
Local officials confirmed two facilities were targeted.
This move is part of Ukraine's ongoing push to disrupt Russian energy operations during the conflict.
Russia claims 645 Ukrainian drones destroyed
Following the attack, Russia claimed it shot down 645 Ukrainian drones overnight, a sign of just how intense and tech-driven this war has become.
The Ilsky refinery keeps getting targeted, showing how important it is for Russia's energy supply and why Ukraine keeps focusing on it.