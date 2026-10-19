Ukraine seeks Black Sea navigation to resume grain exports
World
Ukraine is in talks with Turkey, Egypt, and India on the possibility of opening up Black Sea civil navigation for its grain exports.
The goal? Let ships from these countries safely move between Ukrainian and Russian ports after Russian airstrikes damaged Ukraine's port infrastructure and disrupted shipments since last August.
Ukraine requests EU solidarity lanes
Ukraine's Black Sea ports are capable of shipping up to 40 million tons of grain each season, but right now exports are down to just 38% of normal levels.
To keep food supplies flowing (and support its economy), Ukraine is also asking the European Union to bring back "solidarity lanes," which would send exports overland through Europe.
Talks are ongoing, but Russia isn't on board with the new corridor idea yet.