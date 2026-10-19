Ukraine wants to export grain to India via Black Sea
What's the story
Ukraine is in talks with Turkey, Egypt, and India to open the Black Sea for agricultural exports. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country's food exports heavily rely on its Black Sea ports. He added that Russia is against these negotiations despite calls from intermediaries. Kyiv is also seeking EU support to restore grain export programs amid ongoing challenges.
Exports
Ports can ship 40M tons of grain: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Black Sea ports as a major route for Ukraine's food exports.
The ports can ship up to 40 million tons of grain during the marketing season.
However, since August, these shipments have been suspended due to Russian air attacks on port infrastructure and ships.
"We cannot manage this volume of shipments by rail," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg News.
Navigation discussions
Turkey, Egypt, and India proposed safe navigation for vessels
Turkey, Egypt, and India have suggested safe navigation for vessels under their flags to both Ukrainian and Russian ports.
The proposal includes transporting food without any attacks on the vessels involved.
"One ship heading to our port, and the other to Russian, and we accept agreements not to strike either of these vessels," Zelenskyy said while discussing this potential solution.
Opposition
Russia opposes proposed Black Sea grain corridor
Despite regular calls from Turkish, Indian, and Egyptian intermediaries, Russia opposes the proposed Black Sea grain corridor.
This resistance has further complicated Ukraine's efforts to restore its agricultural exports through this vital route.
The ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions continue to pose significant challenges for Ukraine's food export operations.
EU appeal
Ukraine asks EU to restore 'solidarity lanes' program
Zelenskyy also revealed that Kyiv has asked the European Union to restore its "solidarity lanes" program.
This initiative allowed Ukraine to export grain via European railways and ports at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
"We are asking the EU to reinstate the 'solidarity lanes' to facilitate grain exports," Zelenskyy said, stressing that "everyone needs this grain."