Ukraine seeks military satellite network with Nokia and ICEYE
Ukraine is exploring the development of its own satellite communications network, aiming for more control after recent restrictions on Starlink/Starshield services disrupted military communications and drone operations.
To kick things off, the Ukrainian military signed a letter of intent with Nokia and ICEYE, hoping this new setup will keep its communications steady during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Starlink limits expose Ukrainian military reliance
Since early 2022, Ukraine leaned on Starlink when regular networks went down.
But earlier this month, sudden service limits caused major headaches for the military and exposed how risky it can be to rely on outside tech.
Even though things got fixed later, it was a wake-up call, so now Ukraine wants to make sure its critical systems are in its own hands.