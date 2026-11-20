Ukraine seeks Mirage 2000s India buys 24 used from France
Ukraine is urgently asking Europe for more Mirage 2000 fighter jets to help defend against repeated Russian missile and drone attacks.
These French-made jets are seen as a quick fix: they can be deployed faster than Rafales, which need more prep time.
At the same time, India is moving fast to buy 24 used Mirage 2000s from France, not just to fly them, but also to use some for spare parts and keep its aging fleet in the air.
Ukraine needs Mirages India buys spares
For Ukraine, it's all about immediate defense: it needs planes it can use right now.
For India, it's a smart way to stretch the life of its current aircraft by putting some of these secondhand Mirages back into action and using others for much-needed spare parts.
Both countries are making practical moves with the same jet but for totally different reasons.