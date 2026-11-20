Ukraine is urgently asking Europe for more Mirage 2000 fighter jets to help defend against repeated Russian missile and drone attacks.

These French-made jets are seen as a quick fix: they can be deployed faster than Rafales, which need more prep time.

At the same time, India is moving fast to buy 24 used Mirage 2000s from France, not just to fly them, but also to use some for spare parts and keep its aging fleet in the air.