Ukraine strikes Kerch Bridge damaging road and rail links
Ukraine just struck the Kerch Bridge with drones and missiles, damaging both the road and rail lines.
Russia quickly suspended road traffic and limited trains.
President Zelenskyy called this attack "unprecedented," pointing out how much this bridge matters in the ongoing war.
Kerch Bridge a key supply route
The Kerch Bridge isn't just any bridge: it connects Crimea to Russia and cost a whopping $3.6 billion to build after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Putin once called it a "miracle."
For Russia, it's a key supply route for troops and supplies heading into southern Ukraine, so every hit on it shakes up military plans and puts pressure on Crimea's economy.