Ukraine's launches massive drone strike at Moscow, kills 1
What's the story
Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Moscow, killing at least one person and injuring three, local officials were quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. The strike targeted 600 drones, of which 201 were destroyed in the Moscow region, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. An 83-year-old man was killed when a drone hit a private home in the area. Russia later bombarded Kyiv with ballistic missiles.
Kyiv bombarded
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack
Kyiv was "under ballistic missile attack" late Saturday, officials said.
At least one person was injured, and fires broke out at nonresidential sites in Obolonsky and Holosiivskyi districts.
The Ukrainian attacks also targeted southern Russia's Rostov region, killing at least three people, regional authorities reported.
This comes after at least one person was killed and seven were wounded in Russian air attacks in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Romanian defense
Spanish F-18 fighter jet shot down drone
Separately, Romania's Ministry of National Defence reported that a Spanish F-18 fighter jet shot down a drone illegally entering its airspace from neighboring Moldova.
This was the fourth such interception this year.
Defense Minister Radu Miruta praised the operation as "a successful mission."
In July, a Romanian jet had also shot down a suspected Russian drone.
Escalating conflict
Civilian casualties in Ukraine at highest level since 2022
The ongoing conflict has seen Ukraine increasingly target military and industrial facilities deep inside Russia. This is in retaliation for Moscow's relentless bombardment of Ukrainian towns and infrastructure.
The war has also affected regional shipping routes, with mines and sea drones found floating in the Black Sea.
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached their highest level since 2022 this July, with at least 437 killed and 2,610 injured according to United Nations figures.