Ukraine's launches massive drone strike at Moscow, kills 1

Kyiv was "under ballistic missile attack" late Saturday, officials said.

At least one person was injured, and fires broke out at nonresidential sites in Obolonsky and Holosiivskyi districts.

The Ukrainian attacks also targeted southern Russia's Rostov region, killing at least three people, regional authorities reported.

This comes after at least one person was killed and seven were wounded in Russian air attacks in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.