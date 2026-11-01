Ukraine strikes Rostov's Kamensky Combine, hits Pantsir S2, Zelenskyy says
World
Ukraine just struck a Russian defense facility in Rostov, according to President Zelenskyy. The target was the Kamensky Combine, which is tied to missile production.
During this attack, Zelenskyy said Ukraine hit a Pantsir-S2 system and a command and staff vehicle of the S-400 Triumf system.
Zelenskyy urges faster international air defenses
The strike reportedly caused about $70 million in damage, hitting Russia's Pantsir-S2 and a command and staff vehicle of the S-400 Triumf system.
Meanwhile, Russia has been ramping up drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian regions like Dnipro and Vinnytsia.
With power outages and ongoing threats, Zelenskyy is pushing for faster international support, especially more advanced air defenses, to help protect Ukrainian people.