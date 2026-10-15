Ukraine strikes Russian oil refinery near Ryazan after truce ended
World
Ukraine just launched drone strikes on a Russian oil refinery near Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, sparking a fire and raising tensions.
This comes hours after President Zelenskyy declared an end to a brief truce because Russia wouldn't agree to it.
Zelenskyy criticizes Trump over energy infrastructure
Zelenskyy also took aim at US President Donald Trump, saying his actions are making things harder for Kyiv, especially with all the ongoing issues around energy infrastructure.
All of this highlights how Ukraine is juggling tough conflicts at home and tricky relationships abroad.