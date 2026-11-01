Ukraine targeted KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Russia's Samara region
Ukraine just targeted the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Russia's Samara region, a site reportedly used to manufacture raw materials for explosives and ammunition.
Russia reports capture, strikes in Ukraine
In response, Russia says it captured a village in Ukraine and launched strikes on Ukrainian energy sites, airfields, and even a tobacco factory it says was making ammo.
The back-and-forth attacks show both countries are doubling down on hitting each other's strategic assets as the conflict intensifies.