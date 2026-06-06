Ukraine targets Russian navy base near St. Petersburg
What's the story
Ukraine launched a major drone assault on Russian refineries and military installations, including a naval base, early Saturday. The attack was concentrated in the St. Petersburg region, where the Kremlin-sponsored St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held. This is the second time in recent days that Ukrainian drones have targeted the Leningrad region, with Russia claiming to have shot down about 60 drones on Tuesday night before the start of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Targeted locations
Drones traveled 1,000km to reach St. Petersburg: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that their drones had traveled around 1,000km to the St. Petersburg region. The targets included enemy navy arsenals and a base in Kronstadt. "St Petersburg came under a large-scale attack by military drones," said the city's governor, Aleksandr Beglov, adding that three people were injured in the incident.
Extended reach
Oil depot in Krasnodar region hit
Zelenskyy also revealed that Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" reached an oil depot in the Krasnodar region. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed that "At least three tanks containing petroleum products are engulfed in flames." This facility is a key rear-area hub for storing and supplying fuel to Russian troops. Russian emergency services confirmed a fire at the oil depot and evacuated dozens, with over 50 firefighting units deployed.
Strategic escalation
Kyiv intensifies attacks on Russian oil infrastructure
In recent months, Kyiv has intensified its attacks on key Russian oil infrastructure. This strategy aims to disrupt fuel supplies and add to the economic strain on residents. Around St. Petersburg, "a total of 141 UAVs have been shot down over the Leningrad Region," regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said, reporting debris in several areas.
Confirmed hits
Ukraine hits Russian Baltic Fleet's naval base
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed that several drones had hit the Russian Baltic Fleet's Kronstadt naval base. "Fires were reported on the base's territory," they said. The town of Kronstadt was closed to traffic for several hours after the attack, according to TASS. Both sides routinely launch hundreds of drones at each other's territories at night, but Ukrainian long-range drones have become increasingly effective in targeting Russian energy facilities, military bases, and factories.