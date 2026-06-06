Ukraine targets Russian navy base near St. Petersburg

Confirmed hits

Ukraine hits Russian Baltic Fleet's naval base

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces confirmed that several drones had hit the Russian Baltic Fleet's Kronstadt naval base. "Fires were reported on the base's territory," they said. The town of Kronstadt was closed to traffic for several hours after the attack, according to TASS. Both sides routinely launch hundreds of drones at each other's territories at night, but Ukrainian long-range drones have become increasingly effective in targeting Russian energy facilities, military bases, and factories.