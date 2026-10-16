Ukraine tests SkyFall StarGate drone to evacuate injured soldiers faster
World
Ukraine is testing a new way to rescue injured soldiers faster with the StarGate drone system.
Built by SkyFall, this technology aims to cut evacuation times by up to two hours, helping get people out of danger when regular methods just aren't quick or safe enough.
StarGate can carry 150kg
StarGate can carry a fully equipped soldier (up to 150kg) for 15km at 65km/h, with its defensive net to intercept aerial threats.
It stays connected using both Starlink and L-Link, so it can navigate even if satellites go down.
The Ukrainian military hopes these trials will prove StarGate can make battlefield rescues safer.