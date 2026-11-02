Ukraine's air alert hacked, fake nuclear and chemical warnings sent
World
On November 1, hackers broke into Ukraine's air-raid alert system and pushed out fake nuclear and chemical warnings through the official Air Alert app.
One false warning, sent in Russian, caused a wave of panic before the Ukrainian Air Force stepped in to confirm it was all a hoax: no real radiation threat at all.
Ukraine's governors warn of phishing
Regional governors quickly reassured people about the cyberattack and reminded everyone to watch out for possible phishing attempts.
This hack came just after a rare humanitarian ceasefire in Kherson ended, which had allowed some evacuations from the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky.
Meanwhile, President Zelensky shared that recent Russian strikes knocked out power in four regions over the weekend, leaving many homes in the dark.