Ukraine's military: SpaceX Starshield outage cost over $1m in drones
Ukraine's military says it lost more than $1 million in drones after SpaceX's Starshield satellite system, developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, suddenly went down.
For three days, drone video feeds cut out mid-mission, causing crashes and forcing Oleh's units to pause operations against Russian forces.
Cmdr. Oleh described those days as a huge setback for slowing Russia's advances.
Ukrainian drones capped at 161km/h
Because of the connection issues, drones that used to zip around at 402km/h are now capped at 161km/h.
Brig. Gen. Andriy Biletsky explained this makes it much harder to intercept fast-moving threats.
With no quick fix yet, Ukraine is scrambling to find new ways to control its drones, but that means diverting personnel from battlefield operations, and there's growing tension about what actually caused the blackout.