Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks India's help reopening Black Sea grain corridor
Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, has reached out to India (along with Turkey and Egypt) for help reopening the Black Sea grain corridor, a crucial shipping lane threatened by Russian attacks.
This route is vital for moving food from Ukrainian ports to global markets, and India's unique diplomatic ties with both sides put it in a strong position to help keep cargo ships safe.
India in talks with Russia, Ukraine
India's Ministry of External Affairs says it is already talking with Russia and Ukraine about making shipping safer, but so far, Russia has not agreed to any new plans.
Russian attacks have slashed Ukraine's grain exports down to just 38% of normal levels: bad news not just for Ukraine, but for countries around the world that rely on those shipments.
By stepping in, India hopes to ease tensions and support global food security.