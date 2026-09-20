Ukraine drone attack on Moscow region kills 2, refinery hit
What's the story
A "massive" overnight drone attack on the Moscow region by Ukraine has left at least two dead and six injured, Governor Andrei Vorobyev said. The attack saw 249 drones shot down, with fires breaking out in several residential buildings and a local warehouse. In Moscow city, an oil refinery was damaged, and flight restrictions were in place at two airports.
Attack details
Two people killed in drone attack
According to the BBC, Vorobyev confirmed that a 44-year-old woman was killed in Sofyino after a drone hit her residential building.
Another five people, including two children, were injured in the incident.
An elderly man also died in the Orekhovo-Zuevo district when a private house was struck by a drone.
Attack impact
'Unprecedented attack' on Moscow
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed a drone attack on a building near one of the city's boulevards. He called it an "unprecedented attack," adding that 450 drones targeting Moscow were shot down.
Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow issued warnings about "temporary restrictions," while Vnukovo Airport halted all arrivals and departures due to the attacks.
Retaliation strikes
Russia attacked Ukraine on Saturday
On Saturday, Russia launched attacks in Ukraine's Kyiv and Sumy regions, killing seven people, including two children.
In Fastiv city in the Kyiv region, a mother and her two small children were killed in the attack.
Four others died when a Russian drone hit the car they were traveling in in northeastern Sumy region.
Escalating conflict
Drone hits 21-storey building in Moscow region
The recent attacks come as both Russia and Ukraine have intensified their strikes on energy-generating facilities, transport facilities, and major logistics hubs.
Vorobyev said a fire caused by a drone hitting a 21-storey building led to the evacuation of 400 people.
Despite the damage, no casualties have been reported from the Moscow Oil Refinery incident.
Election backdrop
Drone attacks during Russia's parliamentary elections
The drone attacks come on the last day of Russia's ongoing parliamentary elections.
Mayor Sobyanin accused Ukraine of trying to interfere with these tightly controlled elections.
President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party is expected to win again, extending his 26-year rule, but only pro-war parties have been allowed to run in this election.