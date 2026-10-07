Ukrainian drone hits Liberian-flagged Aframax Rio near Sochi, crew safe
World
A Ukrainian drone hit the Aframax Rio, a Liberian-flagged oil tanker, near Sochi on Russia's Black Sea coast.
Thankfully, all 23 Indian crew members made it out safely.
This is just the latest in a string of attacks on ships in the region as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.
Aframax Rio under Ukrainian sanctions
Local authorities quickly closed nearby beaches and started checking for environmental risks, but officials say air quality is still safe.
The Aframax Rio was under Ukrainian sanctions and is thought to be part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."
The attack highlights how risky shipping has become in the Black Sea lately, especially for international crews.