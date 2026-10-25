Ukrainian drones strike Belgorod and village near Shebekino killing 3
World
On Sunday night, Ukrainian drones struck Belgorod, a Russian city close to the border, killing two people and injuring 13 others.
Another person was killed and one injured in a village near Shebekino.
The attack left behind major damage, with 30 blocks of flats, 35 cars, four houses, three administrative buildings, eight commercial premises, and three social facilities damaged.
It's another reminder of how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is still hitting everyday life in border regions.
Belgorod governor reports extensive damage
Belgorod's governor shared that 30 apartment buildings, four houses, several offices, shops, and even social facilities were damaged.
The community is now trying to recover from the shock and destruction caused by these strikes.