Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of possible massive Russian attack
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says new intelligence points to a possible "massive attack" from Russia soon.
He's urging everyone in Ukraine to stay alert and pay attention to missile warnings.
While the military is prepared, Zelenskyy admits they rely a lot on weapons and support from other countries.
Zelenskyy seeks US and Europe support
Zelenskyy is also calling for more help from the US and Europe after a Russian drone strike sank a Turkish-owned grain ship in the Black Sea.
Two crew members died, but 11 were rescued, and Azerbaijani and Indian nationals were among those on board.
He condemned the attack as an attempt to threaten shipping safety in the region, raising fresh worries about Russia's actions.