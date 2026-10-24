Ukrainian soldier Kostiantyn Vlasenko rescued by drone after self-amputation

The rescue was proposed by the officer with the call sign Alex, and the heavy-lift Gurzuf Defence drone remotely operated by Black carried Vlasenko about 15km (14.48km) over the front line to safety.

Three smaller drones flew alongside as decoys during the mission, which targeted known Russian drone positions and succeeded even though one of his escort drones was shot down.

Now recovering in Kharkiv, Vlasenko says wanting to reach his daughter kept him going, showing just how far determination (and some tech) can take you.