Ukrainian troops still face patchy Starlink despite Donald Trump's claim
World
Ukrainian troops are still dealing with patchy Starlink satellite service, even though Donald Trump claimed Elon Musk had lifted restrictions.
The slowdowns started after Trump and Musk criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for targeting Russian refineries, and despite talk of restored access, internet speeds remain sluggish, making military communications tough.
US diesel imports strain ties
The Starlink drama is just one part of growing U.S.-Ukraine tension.
The US has started importing Russian diesel to cut energy costs before midterm elections, which hasn't helped relations.
Meanwhile, trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US are expected to resume in Abu Dhabi next month, though progress looks tricky with big demands still on the table.