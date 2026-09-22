U.N. and WHO warn El Nino threatens floods droughts disease
The U.N. and the World Health Organization (WHO) are warning that an unusually strong El Nino is on the way, and it could seriously mess with global weather: think more floods, droughts, and higher temperatures from Central America to Indonesia.
These changes make it much easier for diseases like dengue, malaria, and cholera to spread.
WMO warns, WHO calls health threat
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says this El Nino might be the strongest in 40 years and the climate impacts associated with the phenomenon could continue well into 2027.
Teresa Zakaria, WHO's Unit Head for Risk Reduction, Humanitarian Operations and Climate Change, called it a "significant public health threat" and a "risk multiplier," especially for countries with weaker health care systems.
Global authorities are urging governments to act fast to protect communities before disease outbreaks get worse.