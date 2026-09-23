UN: Early and forced marriages in Gaza jump 123%
World
The U.N. says reports of violence against women and girls in Gaza have spiked as the conflict drags on.
There's been a 123% jump in early and forced marriages, often because families are struggling financially and feel they have no other choice.
Stories from camps show just how serious things have gotten, with calls for better shelters, sanitation, and lighting.
UNFPA: Gaza sexual violence up 61%
UNFPA found that girls aged 12 to 17 were involved in early or child marriage, and sexual violence is up by 61%.
To tackle this, the U.N. is pushing for better shelters, sanitation, education, and health care so women and girls can be safer, even during a crisis.
The message: urgent action can't wait.