U.N. Emissions Gap Report flags likely temporary 1.5C breach
The U.N. just dropped some tough news: the world is on track to temporarily go past the 1.5 Celsius global warming limit, according to its latest Emissions Gap Report.
If countries only stick to their current climate promises, we could see temperatures rise by around 2.6 Celsius by 2100 (or even up to 2.8 Celsius if nothing changes).
This means more extreme heat and floods could become our new normal.
U.N. urges steep emissions cuts
That 1.5 Celsius target was set in the Paris Agreement back in 2015 as a kind of "do not cross" line for climate safety; going over it puts people and ecosystems at higher risk.
But the U.N. Environment Programme says it's not game over yet: there's still time for serious action, like cutting emissions fast, with greenhouse gas emissions needing to fall 18% by 2030, 45% by 2035, and 69% by 2040, compared with 2025 levels, with large-scale carbon dioxide removal also required.
Basically, the world needs a big push now if we want any shot at keeping things under control in the long run.