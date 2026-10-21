U.N. Emissions Gap Report flags likely temporary 1.5C breach

The U.N. just dropped some tough news: the world is on track to temporarily go past the 1.5 Celsius global warming limit, according to its latest Emissions Gap Report.

If countries only stick to their current climate promises, we could see temperatures rise by around 2.6 Celsius by 2100 (or even up to 2.8 Celsius if nothing changes).

This means more extreme heat and floods could become our new normal.